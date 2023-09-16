Home » Golden State Warriors Sign Donovan Williams to Compete for Roster Spot
The Golden State Warriors have been making significant moves in the market this Friday, September 15, as they aim to strengthen their team for the upcoming NBA season. Earlier today, it was reported that the Warriors have signed center Usman Garuba and have also been in talks with free agent center Dwight Howard, who could potentially join the team for the NBA 2023-2024 season.

In their latest signing, the Warriors have brought Donovan Williams to their preseason camp, according to NBA insider Anthony Slater of The Athletic. The team intends to give Williams an opportunity to compete for a spot in the NBA squad. Williams is a 22-year-old forward standing at six feet six inches tall. He had previously played for the Atlanta Hawks and impressed the Warriors during practice games, leading to his invitation to join their camp.

Williams went undrafted in 2022 but signed a contract with the Hawks. However, he only played two games in the NBA and was subsequently released by Atlanta in June. During the 2022 season, Williams primarily played for the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta’s NBAGL team, where he averaged over 12 points and 4 rebounds per game in 50 games played. Now, as an unrestricted free agent, the Warriors have expressed their interest in him.

The specific details of the agreement between the Warriors and Williams have not been disclosed yet, but it is speculated that it may be for a non-guaranteed minimum wage.

With these recent signings and negotiations, the Golden State Warriors are working diligently to build a solid team around their star player, Stephen Curry. The team is focused on strengthening its roster to compete in the upcoming NBA season.

