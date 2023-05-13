Golden State Warriors, the latest on the future of Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole

After the elimination in the second round of the playoffs at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s time for the Golden State Warriors to think about the future.

The Athletic takes stock of the situation on the plans of the Front Office, which will literally be forced to deal with the limitations introduced by the new CBA.

The general belief is that the trio of Curry-Green and Thompson are still competitive at a very high level.

Green, who after game 6 declared his intention to stay ‘for life’, must decide whether or not to exercise the Player Option for next season.

The Athletic reveals that the Warriors would like to negotiate a new multi-year deal with the former Michigan State. According to reporters Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, Green would start from a strong position in the negotiations, thanks to the certain interest of several contenders should he decline the option.

While waiting to define the permanence of Bob Myers, the true glue of the ‘dynasty’, among the players the most interesting positions to follow are those of Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole.

The first, after a good regular season finale, lost space in the playoffs. The winger would like guarantees on his role, not excluding a sale during the offseason.

Poole – dropped to just over 10 points per game in the playoffs after over 20 in the regular season – instead would be the main suspect in the event that the sale of a big player should become necessary for economic reasons.