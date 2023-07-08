Home » Golden State Warriors, the main focus is Dario Saric
The Golden State Warriors have identified Dario Saric as the ideal profile to strengthen the frontcourt for next season.

The team reportedly presented the Croatian winger with a minimum wage contract, but according to Marc Stein for the moment the player would like to stall, hoping for more advantageous solutions from an economic point of view.

A situation similar to that of Christian Wood, who averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks at the Mavs last year.

Saric, on the other hand, comes from a mid season between Phoenix (5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds) and OKC (7.4 points and 3.3 rebounds).

