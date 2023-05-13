GOLDEN TRAIL WORLD SERIES 2023

The times to beat are those established last year: 3h36’40” by Kilian Jornet and 4h16’43” by Nienke Brinkman. The weather forecasts are not encouraging, but along the way it will still be torrid with many spectators intent on cheering and supporting their heroes. Path? the classic one of 42km and 2472m of elevation gain.

MEN RACE:

The man to beat seems to be the Swiss Rémi Bonnet, winner of the 2022 GTWS. After a winter where he dominated far and wide the Salomon/Red Bull – Switzerland rider is obviously the big favorite for this first race. But “Zegama is Zegama”, and nothing is decided before the finish line.

Looking for a success that has a curriculum v is also the blue of mountain running Francesco Puppi (Nike Trail – Italy) and other high-level suitors. Some examples? Jonathan Albon (The North Face – Great Britain) or Manuel Merillas (Scarpa – Spain). Attention also to Bart Przedwojewski (Salomon – Poland), Elhousine Elazzaoui (Pini Mountain Racing – Morocco), Robert Pkemboi Matayengo (Sky Runners Kenya – Kenya), Thibaut Baronian (Salomon – France), Ruy Ueda (Mountain Frontier, Japan) and Daniel Osanz (Adidas Terrex, Spain). Outsider role for the two Team Dinamo athletes Cristian Minoggio and Mattia Gianola.

FOR FEMALE:

The challenge in the squad with Blandine L’Hirondel (Evadict – France), reigning European champion and world trail champion, 4 in the role of favorite for this 2023 edition. She will have to contend with Caitlin Fielder (Salomon – New Zealand), Nuria Gil (Asics – Spain), Azara Garcia (Sport HG – Spain), Marcela Varsinova (Czech Republic), Mathilde Sagnes (Hoka One One – France), Miao Yao (Salomon – China), Fabiola Conti (Dynamo – Italy), Theres Leboeuf (Leboeuf/Compressport – Switzerland), Eli Anne Dvergsdal (Dynafit – Norway) and Alice Gaggi (Brooks – Italy)