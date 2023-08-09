GOLDEN TRAIL WORLD SERIES FINAL 2023

The challenge tracks, specially designed for the GTWS Grand Finale, will enhance the wonderful heritage of the Riviera di Ponente, where the rugged mountain paths of Savona coexist with the spectacular panoramic views of the blue Ligurian Sea.

The programme, structured into days reserved respectively for women and men, includes an 8.7 km time trial prologue with 400 m D+ on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 October, while the main race will be held on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October km with 1,260 m D+. But the overwhelming emotions and pure adrenaline of this intense adventure will not only enliven elite athletes: even 800 amateurs and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to run together with the champions of the discipline by registering on ilgolfodellisolatrail.com The challenges will also give rise to an Open and Elites ranking, as well as a team ranking of the best Golden Trail National Series.

THE FAN ZONE, THE PUBLIC PROTAGONIST

The beating heart of the competitions will be the Fan Zone, where trail runners from all over the world will pass 5 times along the route. In this way, the runners will immerse themselves in a real crowd, with which to fill up on energy to complete the feat, and, at the same time, the spectators will be able to follow the entire event by cheering on their favorites with bells and gadgets provided by the organization to make the public an integral part of the event.

AN INTERNATIONAL MEDIA COVERAGE

The Golfo dell’Isola Trail Race will be broadcast live on Eurosport, YouTube platforms and related social channels. 150 world-famous athletes and a staff of over 30 professionals, 4 commentators in different languages ​​and visibility distributed through 70 television channels are expected in Liguria. There will also be numerous photographers present, who will immortalize the memories of this experience making them unforgettable.

LE GOLDEN TRAIL WORLD SERIES

The Golden Trail World Series was created to celebrate trail running through a selection of the most iconic events in the world to date. The six competitions of the series (Zegama, Marathon du Mont-Blanc, Dolomyths Run, Sierre-Zinal, Pikes Peak Ascent, Mammoth 26k) and the final itself in the Gulf of Isle were, therefore, selected for the scenario, the character of the challenge, the story and the atmosphere they are able to offer, both to the participants and to the public. The general classification is drawn up considering the three best results of each runner in the six races, at the end of which the first 30 men and women will be invited to the Grand Finale in the province of Savona, as well as the first 3 men and women of the 23 Golden Trail Nationals Series. The Golfo dell’Isola Trail Race will be an epic battle between the best of the 5 continents until the last finish line.

