Status: 04/09/2023 08:30 a.m

Persistent weather capers have at US Masters in Augusta led to the cancellation of the third round.

After the interruptions on the second day, it had to Majortournament will again pay tribute to the heavy rainfall, on Sunday (April 9th, 2023) it should continue from 2.30 p.m. German time (8.30 a.m. local time). According to meteorologists, there should be no more rain on Easter Sunday.

Koepka expands leadership

In the lead is further Brooks Koepka. The American extended his lead through the first six holes of the third round before the weather forced the organizers to stop again. The 32 year old Koepka is 13 under par, followed by Spaniard Jon Rahm (9 under par) and US amateur champion Sam Bennett (6 unter Par).

Woods with record but 9 over par

Koepka is one of the “LIV rebels” who the PGA-Tour have turned their backs and are now playing in the lucrative but controversial LIV tour because of the Saudi influence. He had shone at the start with a round of 65 and followed that up with a 67 on Friday. Two-time Masters winner Bernhard Langer was on Cut failed.

Superstar Tiger Woods continues to struggle with the unsettled weather. The 47-year-old, who started with a 74 with pain in his right leg and thus the worst opening lap in a US Masters had played for 18 years was 9 over par after seven holes of the third round – last place among the 54 participants who qualified for the final two rounds.

But he still has a shared record, because Woods made it for the 23rd time in a row Cut. Only South Africa’s golf legend had previously achieved this record Gary Player and Fred Couples reached from the USA.