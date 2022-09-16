The Northern Irish and English also protagonists of the second round. The Turinese is 33rd, in comeback, but the best Italian is Flavio Michetti, 21st

It was billed as the tournament of phenomena, and the stars are keeping all their promises. After the first two days of competition at Marco Simone in Guidonia, near Rome, the Italian Open sees Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick in front of everyone. The Northern Irishman and the Englishman, respectively number 2 and 11 in the world, were also the great protagonists of the second round, suspended for obscurity. McIlroy managed to finish in extremis, when the siren had already sounded – but the regulation allows to finish the holes already started – with a decisive birdie at 18 and with a partial of 66 (-5) out of a total of 133 (67 66 , -9), took the top spot, overtaking Fitzpatrick, second with 134 (-8). “Compared to the first lap I played better, I’m satisfied – his words -. And, over the weekend, it will be a good match against Fitzpatrick, a great player”.

British protagonists — Not only Fitzpatrick, a 28-year-old from Sheffield who loves football and pasta. In third position, with 135 (-7), there is Tom Lewis, who precedes the French Pat Perez, fourth with 136 (-6). Behind them, in fifth place with 137 (-5) are three other Britons: Tyrrell Hatton (winner of the Italian Open in 2017), Jordan Smith and Luke Donald, captain of Team Europe at the Ryder Cup 2023. Francesco Molinari makes a comeback. The Turin-born climbs over 50 positions and is now 33rd with 141 (-1), after a lap in 68 (-3) closed with regret, due to a bogey at 18. Six birdies and three bogeys for the Turin who canceled a Thursday too sad. Alongside him there are also Guido Migliozzi and Filippo Celli from Vicenza. Romano, the latter making his professional debut, paid dearly for four bogeys and a triple bogey. But he proved his talent with an eagle and four birdies. Yet, the best among the blues so far is the young amateur Flavio Michetti, 21st with 139 (-3), registered for Marco Simone, who received an invitation to play an hour before the tournament registration closes. See also "Heart and sense of belonging: this is the strength of Torres"

Quesne show — The first “hole in one” of the 79th edition, which bears the signature of a former winner of the Italian Open (in 2013 at the Circolo Golf Torino), Julien Quesne, also gave the show. The Frenchman, at hole 4 (par 3), with a 9 iron and 187 yards (171 meters), won the applause of the spectators (3,000 those present today). Only tomorrow will we know where the cut falls, when the second round will close in the morning (the start at 8 am). Immediately after (not before 10) the “moving day” will start, before the grand finale on Sunday.

September 16, 2022 (change September 16, 2022 | 21:34)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

