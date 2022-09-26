The 25-year-old from Vicenza overtook the Danish Rasmus Hojgaard. An Italian hadn’t won on the DpWorld Tour for more than two years (Paratore at the British Masters 2020)
Guido Migliozzi breaks a fast, or rather three: an Italian had not won on the DpWorld Tour for more than two years (Paratore at the British Masters 2020), while the last blue to lift the Open de France cup was Costantino Rocca in 1993 and he himself had not felt the taste of success since 2019 when he imposed himself in Kenya and Belgium. The Vicenza man canceled all these long waits by winning in Paris at the Golf National, which in 2018 had hosted the Ryder Cup, the third title of his still short career. The first Italian to win in France was Ugo Grappasonni in 1929. The 25-year-old from Vicenza, with a partial of 62 (-9, nine birdies on the last 13 holes), a field record equaled, recovered from ninth place, where he made five strokes to the leader, the Dutch Rasmus Hojgaard, overtaking him and relegating him to second place with 269 (-15). The last birdie of him was incredible, with a 180-meter shot leaning against a bass from the flag, after having flown all over the lake that surrounds the green. Guido was thus able to celebrate with a big kiss to his girlfriend Marta who moved with him to live in Dubai and has been following him around the world for years so as not to let him lack her support. And after Marta, here is the embrace with Niccolò Bisazza, the Montecchia master who made Guido grow up since he was a child and who for some months has been recalled to his old role.
What a leap in the world ranking
With this success Migliozzi has won half a million euros and gained 79 positions in the DpWorld Tour, now he is twenty-first, best of the Italians. “I haven’t won since 2019 and I have to say that it was a very long way to get here. I played very, very well last year and came close to winning. Instead this season has been strange: I was expecting a lot, I played big tournaments like the Masters. I was aiming high but the game wasn’t there. Then I started training in another way and I worked really hard and now I’m holding a trophy here and it’s beautiful. I arrived in Paris with the main goal of having a great tournament, having a good week, making enough points to confirm the card for next year. Today golf gave me something back, it was one of those days when it was good to win: there was my girlfriend and my coach, what a great feeling. The big shot at 18? I wanted to try, my caddy wasn’t convinced at all, but it went well ”.
Ryder summoning
Now it is inevitable to also think about the Ryder Cup which will be played in Rome in 2023. Migliozzi knows it well: “Last year I already felt close to being called up, but in the end I wasn’t good and I ended a season badly that was going well. I can’t wait to go on to get more qualifying points: playing the Ryder Cup in Rome would be a dream ”. Meanwhile Luke Donald, the captain of the Europe team, congratulated him via tweet: “Great Guido, congratulations”.
September 25, 2022 (change September 25, 2022 | 20:38)
