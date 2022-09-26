Guido Migliozzi breaks a fast, or rather three: an Italian had not won on the DpWorld Tour for more than two years (Paratore at the British Masters 2020), while the last blue to lift the Open de France cup was Costantino Rocca in 1993 and he himself had not felt the taste of success since 2019 when he imposed himself in Kenya and Belgium. The Vicenza man canceled all these long waits by winning in Paris at the Golf National, which in 2018 had hosted the Ryder Cup, the third title of his still short career. The first Italian to win in France was Ugo Grappasonni in 1929. The 25-year-old from Vicenza, with a partial of 62 (-9, nine birdies on the last 13 holes), a field record equaled, recovered from ninth place, where he made five strokes to the leader, the Dutch Rasmus Hojgaard, overtaking him and relegating him to second place with 269 (-15). The last birdie of him was incredible, with a 180-meter shot leaning against a bass from the flag, after having flown all over the lake that surrounds the green. Guido was thus able to celebrate with a big kiss to his girlfriend Marta who moved with him to live in Dubai and has been following him around the world for years so as not to let him lack her support. And after Marta, here is the embrace with Niccolò Bisazza, the Montecchia master who made Guido grow up since he was a child and who for some months has been recalled to his old role.