Golf : Straka advances into new spheres

“The putter finally got hot,” said Straka after his round of 65 on the final day: Eight birdies with three bogeys also brought him a lot of international attention. When asked if he could have imagined finishing a round with eight birdies, he said: “The way I played earlier this week, certainly not. The rain made it brutal before that, but it was playable on the final day.” The highlight of his top round for him was “three birdies in a row on the ‘back nine’, that was nice”.

His performance at the second major of the year brought him $555,000 in prize money and a rise in the world rankings to 34th place From July 16th to 16th, the British Open will be in Liverpool this time.

Straka sensational seventh in Rochester Sepp Straka set a new record at the PGA Championship in Rochester (New York). After a brilliant final lap, the Viennese shared seventh place. No Austrian golfer has placed so well in a major tournament.

Recommendation for Ryder Cup

And there is more this year in Rome from September 29th to October 1st. the Ryder Cup, and Straka came highly recommended for this one. Team Europe Captain Luke Donald certainly has his sights set on the Austrian as the second-best European, tied with McIlroy and behind second-placed Norway’s Viktor Hovland. “I definitely think of it as a goal. You have to get in a good position and play good golf,” said Straka. “The main thing is just keep improving my golf game. I’ve had good training sessions over the past few weeks.”

With the 65 on the final day of the $ 17.5 million major, Straka was overjoyed after his eighth major tournament. “It’s great to end the week here with a good Sunday. It’s my best major finish. I’m very satisfied with the performance and I’m really happy.” Nobody had played a better round during the tournament, on Sunday four other Straka colleagues came in with a 65.