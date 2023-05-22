Home » Golf : Straka advances into new spheres
Golf : Straka advances into new spheres

278 shots, the same number as top star Rory McIlroy, and seventh in the 105th PGA Championship. Sepp Straka wrote a piece of Austrian golf history on Sunday in Rochester, New York State. The 30-year-old Viennese, who is also a US citizen, was the first Austrian to make it into the top ten of one of the four major tournaments. His appearance even gives hope for more.

“The putter finally got hot,” said Straka after his round of 65 on the final day: Eight birdies with three bogeys also brought him a lot of international attention. When asked if he could have imagined finishing a round with eight birdies, he said: “The way I played earlier this week, certainly not. The rain made it brutal before that, but it was playable on the final day.” The highlight of his top round for him was “three birdies in a row on the ‘back nine’, that was nice”.

His performance at the second major of the year brought him $555,000 in prize money and a rise in the world rankings to 34th place From July 16th to 16th, the British Open will be in Liverpool this time.

Sepp Straka set a new record at the PGA Championship in Rochester (New York). After a brilliant final lap, the Viennese shared seventh place. No Austrian golfer has placed so well in a major tournament.

Recommendation for Ryder Cup

And there is more this year in Rome from September 29th to October 1st. the Ryder Cup, and Straka came highly recommended for this one. Team Europe Captain Luke Donald certainly has his sights set on the Austrian as the second-best European, tied with McIlroy and behind second-placed Norway’s Viktor Hovland. “I definitely think of it as a goal. You have to get in a good position and play good golf,” said Straka. “The main thing is just keep improving my golf game. I’ve had good training sessions over the past few weeks.”

With the 65 on the final day of the $ 17.5 million major, Straka was overjoyed after his eighth major tournament. “It’s great to end the week here with a good Sunday. It’s my best major finish. I’m very satisfied with the performance and I’m really happy.” Nobody had played a better round during the tournament, on Sunday four other Straka colleagues came in with a 65.

105. US PGA Championship in Rochester

Final score after four rounds (par 70):
1. Brooks Koepka USA 72 66 66 67 271
2. Scottie Scheffler USA 67 68 73 65 273
. Viktor Hovland NOR 68 67 70 68 273
4. Bryson DeChambeau USA 66 71 70 70 277
. Cameron Davis OUT OF 71 70 71 65 277
. Kurt Kitayama USA 70 71 71 65 277
7. Sepp Straka AUT 69 71 73 65 278
. Rory McIlroy NIR 71 69 69 69 278
9. Cameron Smith OUT OF 72 72 70 65 279
. Patrick Cantlay USA 74 67 72 66 279
. Justin Rose ENG 69 70 69 71 279
Other scores (selection):
12. Corey Conners CAN 67 68 70 75 280
18. Xander Schauffele USA 72 72 71 67 282
26. Collin Morikawa USA 71 70 74 69 284
29. Jordan Spieth USA 73 72 71 69 285
50. Jon Rahm ESP 76 68 72 71 287
55. Max Homa USA 71 72 74 72 289
65. Justin Thomas USA 72 73 75 72 292
72. Tony Finau USA 72 73 73 77 295
