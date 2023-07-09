Golf: Straka triumphs in Silvis

Golf

Golf professional Sepp Straka won the PGA tournament in Silvis/Illinois on Sunday evening. The Viennese played a brilliant final round of 62 and, with a total of 21 under par, beat the competition by two shots. For the 30-year-old, who has lived in the USA since he was young, it is the second PGA tournament win that will be rewarded with 1.3 million dollars.



The Viennese took the lead on Sunday on the par 71 course with nine birdies, an eagle and then a double bogey on the last hole from the 14th place with a total of 21 under par, i.e. 263 strokes. The Americans Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley shared second place, two strokes behind. Todd missed the chance of a possible tie with a bogey on hole 16.

“It’s pretty crazy. I’m thrilled to be here as the winner,” said Straka. The 30-year-old, who has lived in the USA since he was young, had his first tournament success last year in Palm Beach Gardens.

At the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Straka got off to a bad start on Thursday with a 73. From 133rd place, however, he showed a sensational race to catch up with laps of 63, 65 and the final, which was record-breaking until just before the end.

Small mistake at the last hole

He only missed an even better final round than a possible 59 at the last hole with a tee shot into the water and a missed putt. “Unfortunately that wasn’t a good shot, my only bad shot,” regretted the Viennese and added. “The 59 was not in my head, I was just thinking about winning the tournament.”

