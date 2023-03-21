Home Sports Golf, the 2023 World Championship in Texas: the event on TV and streaming on Sky
Sports

Golf, the 2023 World Championship in Texas: the event on TV and streaming on Sky

by admin
Golf, the 2023 World Championship in Texas: the event on TV and streaming on Sky

From Scheffler to Rahm, it’s a match play challenge in Texas where 64 of the best golfers in the world will take to the green. Appointment from Wednesday 22 March to Sunday 26 live on Sky Sport Golf

In Texas 64 between best golfers in the world compete in the World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play. Ad Austin- e live su Sky Sport Golf–  dal 22 to 26 Marchwill challenge show in an event that will see Scottie Scheffler, world number 1, to defend the title conquered in 2022. The American, who returns to the field after his triumph at The Players Championship, regardless of the result, is already sure of maintaining his leadership. The Spanish Jon Rahm and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, respectively number 2 and 3 in the world ranking, who will try to shorten the distances from the American, while in the race however, there will be no bluenot even Francis Molinariwhich was third in 2019.

The format of the tournament. Up for grabs is $20 million

The appointment, which puts $20 million up for grabs of which 3.5 will go to the winner, it will be played atAustin Country Club, where the contestants will be divided into 16 groups of four players (seeded the best in the world ranking) and will compete in a Italian group: each will meet the other three, with classification based on points (one point for each win and a half for each draw). Only the group winners will be admitted to the round of 16 which will take place together with the quarterfinals on Saturday 25, with ssemi-finals and finals scheduled for Sunday. Scheffler, placed in “group 1”, will face Tom Kim, Alex Noren and David Riley. While Rahm will face Billy Horschel (champion in 2021), Keith Mitchell and Rickie Fowler. McIlroy will instead have to overcome competition from Keegan Bradley, Denny McCarthy and Scott Stallings. While Cantlay will have to watch his back from Brian Harman, Lee Kyoung-hoon and Nick Taylor.

See also  "I'm blind and I win tournaments": those disabled golfers who compete on the green

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play su Sky e in streaming su NOW

Wednesday 22nd March

18.45 Live studio with Francesca Piantanida Sky Sport 24, Sky Sport Golf

19.00-01.00 on Sky Sport Golf

Thursday 23 March

18.45 Live studio with Francesca Piantanida Sky Sport 24, Sky Sport Golf

19.00-01.00 on Sky Sport Golf

Friday 24 March

5.15 pm Live studio with Francesca Piantanida Sky Sport 24

19.00-01.00 on Sky Sport Golf

Saturday 25th March

2.30 pm Live studio with Francesca Piantanida Sky Sport 24

15.00-23.00 on Sky Sport Golf

Sunday 26 March

3.30 pm Live studio with Francesca Piantanida Sky Sport 24

16.00-01.00 Finals on Sky Sport Golf

world-championship-2023-texas-tv-streaming” data-srcjs=”https://widgets.outbrain.com/outbrain.js?i=fabf79ed” data-widget-id=”AR_10″ data-intcmp=”skysport_null_outbrain_null”/>

You may also like

Serie A disqualified, the decisions of the Sports...

Champions League: Stuttgart volleyball players face a difficult...

Who are the TOP 10 Italian ski influencers?

Euro 2024 in Germany: Can and Ginter are...

Ubs earns 5 billion on the stock market...

The national football team will usher in the...

Marathon match between Geneva/Servette and Lugano

Hertha BSC: Perpetrators sentenced to prison after the...

Serie B: eight players suspended – Football

Hasebe stays with Eintracht Frankfurt: Constance personified

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy