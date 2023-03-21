From Scheffler to Rahm, it’s a match play challenge in Texas where 64 of the best golfers in the world will take to the green. Appointment from Wednesday 22 March to Sunday 26 live on Sky Sport Golf

In Texas 64 between best golfers in the world compete in the World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play. Ad Austin- e live su Sky Sport Golf – dal 22 to 26 March will challenge show in an event that will see Scottie Scheffler , world number 1, to defend the title conquered in 2022. The American, who returns to the field after his triumph at The Players Championship, regardless of the result, is already sure of maintaining his leadership. The Spanish Jon Rahm and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, respectively number 2 and 3 in the world ranking, who will try to shorten the distances from the American, while in the race however, there will be no blue not even Francis Molinari which was third in 2019.

The format of the tournament. Up for grabs is $20 million

The appointment, which puts $20 million up for grabs of which 3.5 will go to the winner, it will be played atAustin Country Club, where the contestants will be divided into 16 groups of four players (seeded the best in the world ranking) and will compete in a Italian group: each will meet the other three, with classification based on points (one point for each win and a half for each draw). Only the group winners will be admitted to the round of 16 which will take place together with the quarterfinals on Saturday 25, with ssemi-finals and finals scheduled for Sunday. Scheffler, placed in “group 1”, will face Tom Kim, Alex Noren and David Riley. While Rahm will face Billy Horschel (champion in 2021), Keith Mitchell and Rickie Fowler. McIlroy will instead have to overcome competition from Keegan Bradley, Denny McCarthy and Scott Stallings. While Cantlay will have to watch his back from Brian Harman, Lee Kyoung-hoon and Nick Taylor.