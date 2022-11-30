Home Sports Golf, Tiger Woods always number 1: popularity is worth a prize of 15 million
Golf, Tiger Woods always number 1: popularity is worth a prize of 15 million

Golf, Tiger Woods always number 1: popularity is worth a prize of 15 million

Absent since July, he’s back on the pitch: no Hero Challenge, but he’ll play The Match with McIlroy and then the event with his son Charlie

A feast of Tiger. A golf binge that anyone who loves this sport, and still lives today in adoration of the man who changed its destinies, hasn’t remembered since time immemorial. In the coming weeks Tiger Woods will play twice, that is almost as much as he played in all of 2022 in which he presented himself at the Masters, finishing 47th, then at the Pga Championship, retiring after the third round, and finally at TheOpen in St. Andrews where it did not pass the cut. It should be remembered that the winner of 15 Majors is still recovering from the aftermath of the car accident in February 2021 when he seriously risked having his right leg amputated. Every time Tiger goes on the pitch it is therefore a gift that should be welcomed with joy. And gratitude.

