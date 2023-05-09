Golf Training: Instructions from the World Champion – How to hit the ball further

Dhe German Marti Borgemeier is one of the biggest climbers in German golf. Not because he moves the ball across the field with such precision, but because he hits it further than the rest. The 30-year-old German is the reigning Longdrive World Champion and, at least since winning the title, has been a sought-after expert around the world. After all, hardly anyone can answer the basic questions of golf better than he: How do I get more length?

Borgmeier, who completed his studies with a Master of Science, not only hits it with maximum force, he also researches with biomechanists how the ball can fly further. Golf greats such as Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Bryson Dechambeau benefit from his insights. And you, too. Because for WELT, Borgmeier has put together the ten most important pieces of advice for more length.