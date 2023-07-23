Golfer Harman triumphantly won the British Open and is celebrating his first major triumph

“This course was a tough test and I couldn’t be happier right now. The key was consistent, solid performances,” said Harman, who finished the tournament at -13 with just six bogeys in 72 holes. “I know it’s boring and nothing spectacular to say, but until I hit the last shot from the sand, I wasn’t thinking about winning,” he added. “Now the first thing I’m going to do is drink a couple of beers from this trophy,” joked Harman with the famous Claret jug in hand. In addition, he also received a record bonus of three million dollars (about 66 million crowns) out of a total subsidy of 16.5 million.

Second place was shared by former world number one Jon Rahm from Spain and Australian Jason Day, as well as Austrian Sepp Straka and Korean Tom Kim. Another former world number one Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shared a further stroke back for sixth place with Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo. In the top ten, McIlroy has placed in the seventh of the last eight majors, but he has been waiting for a fifth triumph since 2014.

Harman’s highest finish at the majors so far was second place at the US Open in 2017. His only other Top 10 finish was last year’s sixth place at The Open Championship.

Harman, who entered the competition as the 26th ranked player in the world despite a six-year wait for a tournament title, laid the foundation for success on the second day. He played 65 shots in it and only this year’s Masters winner Rahm managed a round of this year’s event on Saturday two strokes better. The new champion remained below the course standard (71) in the remaining two rounds. Although a final performance of 70 shots on the rainiest day of competition was his weakest, first place was virtually never in jeopardy.

The Open Championship, a major golf tournament at Hoylake ($16.5 million endowment, par 71):1. Harman (USA) 271 (67+65+69+70)2. Rahm (Spain) 277 (74+70+63+70), Day (Aust.) 277 (72+67+69+69), Straka (Austria) 277 (71+67+70+69) and Tom Kim (Korea) 277 (74+68+68+67)6. Grillo (Arg.) 278 (66+74+70+68) and McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 278 (71+70+69+68)8. Young (USA) 279 (72+68+66+73) and Sharma (India) 279 (68+71+70+70)