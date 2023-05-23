Home » Gollowitzer new President of Wiener Austria
Gollowitzer new President of Wiener Austria

As expected, Kurt Gollowitzer has been approved as the new president of Wiener Austria. As part of an extraordinary general assembly of the Admiral Bundesliga club, the managing director of Wien-Holding was elected as the successor to Frank Hensel on Monday evening.

Gollowitzer received 98.67 percent of the votes of the full members of the association. There was no opposing candidate. Hensel, who has been President since 2018, had made the office available.

