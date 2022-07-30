Home Sports Gomez and Manasiev in the group Tomorrow first match at Cucchi
Gomez and Manasiev in the group Tomorrow first match at Cucchi

Gomez and Manasiev in the group Tomorrow first match at Cucchi

Stefano Brocchetti

July 29, 2022

TORTONA

Days of tough training, with the climate certainly not cool despite the hilly location of the headquarters in Paderna, for the Derthona.

Trento elements have been working since Monday with the new coach Fabio Fossati, in a double daily session: this is the first phase of the preparation, which in the first two weeks will be of mutual knowledge and generic work, to then intensify the loads around mid-August.

The squad is being completed, now there are all the members registered in addition to four five on trial, in the total of thirty: after having enjoyed a couple of more days to return from abroad, the new center forward Gomez and the well-known midfielder Manasiev, almost a flag and reference for the group.

From the market, the expectations are basically still for a couple of elements: a young striker, as a possible replacement for the owners, and above all an experienced midfielder, a profile for which the sporting director Roberto Canepa is still at work after that, for the unexpected events of the market, some paths that seemed almost defined have closed.

The first outing of the season is also being prepared, which will be in the form of a joint training session, that is to say a friendly but in three halves of thirty minutes each, tomorrow at 17.30 at the Cucchi field in Tortona against the Primavera of Sampdoria.

A first opportunity to test some scheme on the new three-way defense module and to check the state of preparation after a week. given the structure of the test, the technician Fossati will certainly rotate the entire available squad. –

