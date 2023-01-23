The goalkeeper, 29 years old and fresh from the World Cup with Senegal, was among the best in Ligue 1 last year: “Now I train but they don’t call me up. And I want to play”
If Rennes found their way back to the Europa League in the spring, they also owe it to Alfred Gomis, who finished last season among the best five goalkeepers in Ligue 1 for clean sheets and, like Donnarumma, in third place , for average goals collected. Yet, since 21 May and the 2-2 draw with Lille, the 29-year-old Italo-Senegalese hasn’t played again, despite even being called up for the World Cup in Qatar. A paradoxical situation which however offers new market prospects to the player trained in Turin, open to new projects. Under contract until 2025, Gomis could possibly free himself with a loan with the right to buy. And he certainly doesn’t lack the enthusiasm to go back to doing his job full-time. “The situation – says Gomis to Journal – can’t be explained. The club has made this decision and as a player I accept it. I’m not playing the victim, but I admit that I didn’t expect to go from everything to nothing. I’m no longer part of the project for the club.”