If Rennes found their way back to the Europa League in the spring, they also owe it to Alfred Gomis, who finished last season among the best five goalkeepers in Ligue 1 for clean sheets and, like Donnarumma, in third place , for average goals collected. Yet, since 21 May and the 2-2 draw with Lille, the 29-year-old Italo-Senegalese hasn’t played again, despite even being called up for the World Cup in Qatar. A paradoxical situation which however offers new market prospects to the player trained in Turin, open to new projects. Under contract until 2025, Gomis could possibly free himself with a loan with the right to buy. And he certainly doesn’t lack the enthusiasm to go back to doing his job full-time. “The situation – says Gomis to Journal – can’t be explained. The club has made this decision and as a player I accept it. I’m not playing the victim, but I admit that I didn’t expect to go from everything to nothing. I’m no longer part of the project for the club.”