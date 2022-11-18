The goalkeeper with an Italian passport is out of the Rennes project: he still has three years on his contract but is thinking back to Serie A

There is also an Italian at the World Cup. With a passport, but with a Senegalese shirt. Alfred Gomis, 29, arrived in Doha with the national team of his country of origin, standing ready as Edouard Mendy’s deputy. The ex of Spal and Dijon can also take advantage of the Doha showcase in terms of the market. At Rennes, where he arrived in 2020, he is no longer part of the property’s plans. A “complicated and incomprehensible” situation, the goalkeeper explained to the Equipe with his usual elegant tones and dialectic, evoking a future far from Brittany. And he who knows, maybe even in Italy.

Will — Everything will also depend on the willingness of the Rennes management to get to the negotiating table, which never seriously opened this summer despite Gomis having three years left on his contract: “A situation that is not beneficial, neither for me nor for the club, unless they want to throw money out the window”. In fact, the Italian-Senegalese has never played a minute with the first team this year. Indeed, he climbed to fourth place in the hierarchy of coach Bruno Genesio. With the endorsement of sporting director Florian Maurice who preferred to relaunch 38-year-old Steve Mandanda, taking him from Marseille, where he was on the bench.

Solution — A situation that is “difficult to explain”, also because Maurice had specified in June that he wanted to find the best solution: “Which they have not found – explains the goalkeeper to the French newspaper – and although they are in contact with my agent (Giacomo Branchini, ed) , I can only state that, even without ever having created problems with managers and teammates, I am out of the project”. Nonetheless, Gomis hasn’t lost his form as he trained daily with his first-team colleagues and goalkeeping staff. See also World preliminaries-Salah made an own goal in the first round, Egypt home 1-0 Senegal_Egypt_Mendy_Match

Leaderboards — Even so, the Senegalese-born, Cuneo-raised, Turin-trained player remained in the African national team loop, and hopped on the plane to Doha. A World Cup as deputy to Mendy of Chelsea which however could serve him the same to fuel new career prospects, away from Rennes. Maybe with a privileged look at Serie A, where he played defending Spal in 2017, before moving to Dijon in 2019. Where Rennes got him from. In Brittany, Gomis experienced a full first year, before being held back by some injuries last season, which however ended by achieving the objective of a European qualification. And placing himself among the best in the championship, according to League data: 5th with 10 Clean Sheets, and with 1 goal conceded per game, third in the specific ranking, tied with Donnarumma. Not enough for management. Enough to look for a new project in January.

