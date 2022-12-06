The 21-year-old Benfica striker, who made his international debut on 17 November, had played just 10 minutes in this World Cup (two in the 3-2 draw against Ghana and eight in the 2-0 win against Uruguay)

Gonçalo Ramos seized the moment. In the best way. Three goals for the first time in this world championship review. Three goals to make Portugal happy, who defeat Switzerland (6-1) and catch Morocco in the quarter-finals – reached for the third time by the Lusitanians – of the Qatari World Cup.

Three goals for coach Fernando Santos, rewarded by the courageous but far from unpopular choice. Three goals that smack of handover with Cristiano Ronaldo coming on after 72’43” of a match that both won’t easily forget. For opposite reasons.

CAREER — Yes, because sliding doors in football have no mercy. Not even for those who have won the Ballon d’Or five times. Exiled to the bench by the Lusitanian coach who didn’t like the bad behavior in the final match against South Korea. The other, Gonçalo Ramos, 21, from Benfica school after a brief career start in Olhanense, team from the city of Algarve where he was born, he took advantage of the chance to the fullest. Taking applause together and, probably, a starting position also in the quarterfinals. With a left foot of rare power he unlocked the match against Switzerland. A close touch for the 3-0 in the second half. The assist for Guerreiro on the occasion of the 4-0 and the final 5-1 with a right footed touch. More cannot be given. See also French Professional Football League: Youth training is French and Chinese audiences are growing rapidly-Xinhua English.news.cn

DEBUT — Fernando Santos made him debut in the national team only on 17 November in the pre-world test with Nigeria. And he, to begin with, served a goal, that of 3-0, and an assist for Guerreiro in the 4-0 final. Before crossing the Swiss he had only played ten minutes: two in the 3-2 draw against Ghana and eight in the 2-0 win against Uruguay, taking over for his majesty Cristiano Ronaldo. Against the South Koreans he had remained on the bench. Now he has taken the stage (in addition to the match ball). And, now that he comes to the fun, he has no intention of abandoning her.

HAPPINESS — His happiness was spontaneous and understandable, mixed with disbelief: “I don’t know what to say, I’m living a dream – he told Raoi Sport -. I’m enjoying this moment, everything is fast. Now let’s focus on the next match, we are working to give our best». And again: “Cristiano Ronaldo is our captain, he always tries to help us, he talks to me like he talks to everyone”.

