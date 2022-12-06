When reading the formations we saw his name on the pitch and that of Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, someone turned up their nose. And in the 17th minute he immediately straightened it out: very strong left foot under the cross, 1-0 for Portugal and the first of the three goals of his evening, in a match that the Lusitanians dominate against Switzerland. In the quarterfinals there will be Morocco and maybe Gonçalo Ramos he will still be the owner in place of CR7. Perhaps, but his career is that of a predestined one. Here is the world of him Active.