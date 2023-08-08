Gonçalo Ramos recruited by Paris Saint-Germain, who holds his striker

Gonçalo Ramos (right), during the Portugal-Switzerland match (6-1), in the round of 16 of the 2022 Football World Cup, on December 6, 2022, in Lusail (Qatar). NATACHA PISARENKO / AP

While waiting for Ousmane Dembélé, approached but still not arrived on the banks of the Seine, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continues the overhaul of its attack with the signature, Monday, August 7, of a great hope for Portuguese football. Gonçalo Ramos (22) made his medical visit, and, in the process, his arrival was formalized by the Parisian club. The Portuguese international, who is coming off a successful season with Benfica Lisbon, is signing with the capital club on a loan with an option to buy.

“We are very happy to welcome Gonçalo Ramos to our PSG family as our new and exciting striker.Parisian President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said in a statement. Gonçalo is a fantastic, highly motivated young international player who fights for the team. These are the types of players who are the future of our great institution. » It’s hard not to see a tackle in it for the top scorer in the history of the Parisian club, Kylian Mbappé, who has been engaged since the beginning of the summer in a showdown with its leaders, who can’t digest the refusal of the captain of the Blues to extend his contract for one year.

In forty-four games with his training club in 2022-2023, Gonçalo Ramos scored twenty-six goals and was one of the great architects of the 38th Portuguese championship title in the history of the Lisbon club. The striker also made a thunderous debut for the national team, scoring a hat-trick for his first start in December, during the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup won by the Lusitanians against Switzerland (6-1).

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers World Cup 2022: without pity, without complex and without Ronaldo, Portugal in demonstration against Switzerland

Other recruits expected

“He is a striker who is everywhere, who participates in the construction, who creates spaces for others, and participates in the game”exposed Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, about his young partner at the World Cup in Qatar.

With his axial profile, Gonçalo Ramos enriches the Parisian offensive sector, which has been under heavy construction since the departure of Lionel Messi and the chaos around the Kylian Mbappé case. Already reinforced on the sides with the arrival of Marco Asensio, pending that announced by Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé, the Parisian attack was looking for a point. The tracks leading to the Nigerian striker of Naples, Victor Osimhen, or the captain of England, Harry Kane (Tottenham), have been mentioned for this essential position of the 4-3-3 dear to Luis Enrique, the new coach of the champions of France.

Gonçalo Ramos may not be the last striker to pack his bags in Paris during this summer transfer window. While Kylian Mbappé’s future at PSG becomes more blurred every day – the showdown between the Blues striker and his club hardly seeming to relax – other recruits could follow.

Read also: Can Kylian Mbappé stand up to PSG? Understand in three minutes

Baptiste Leduc

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

