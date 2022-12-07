In Portugal they already call him “the new Pistolero”. Merit of the hat-trick with which Gonçalo Ramos knocked Switzerland down and his exultation: pistol hands up and down shooting at his fans. But the idol in the Ramos house has never been Luis Suarez. As inevitably happens to the new generations of Portuguese, he bears a name that over the years has become a brand and which is linked to a dualism destined to mark our era in the football history books to come.