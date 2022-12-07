Home Sports Gonçalo Ramos, the ‘gunslinger’ of Portugal who ousted CR7. And half of Europe likes it
Sports

by admin
On his world debut as a starter with Switzerland he scored three goals. Now Fernando Santos is betting on him. And many are knocking on Benfica’s doors

In Portugal they already call him “the new Pistolero”. Merit of the hat-trick with which Gonçalo Ramos knocked Switzerland down and his exultation: pistol hands up and down shooting at his fans. But the idol in the Ramos house has never been Luis Suarez. As inevitably happens to the new generations of Portuguese, he bears a name that over the years has become a brand and which is linked to a dualism destined to mark our era in the football history books to come.

