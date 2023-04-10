In order to focus on the problem of “where to go for fitness” of the masses, incorporate public fitness services for all into the community service system, and consolidate the foundation of fitness for all in the community, Gongshu District has formulated a three-year action plan for the construction of embedded sports venues and facilities. Increase the quantity, improve the quality, strengthen the intensive use of land, create a characteristic space of “one river, two belts and five circles”, promote the implementation of landmark project results, and strive to transform the “golden corner and silver edge” of Gongshu into a place with rich supply and reasonable layout , High-quality “10-minute fitness circle” with complete functions.









Now, with the approach of the Asian Games, the atmosphere of national fitness and sharing of the Asian Games has become more and more intense.In this context, Gongshu District combined multiple elements such as “embedded sports venues”, “events” and “Asian Games” to hold the first “Universiade Cup” community sports meeting and embedded sports venue series events in Gongshu District.By setting up mass fitness programs that are popular with the masses and easy to participate in, we can promote the daily and daily life of community fitness activities, fully mobilize the enthusiasm of the people in the region, and stimulate the confidence and determination of the whole people to embark on a new journey.









The opening ceremony of this event was successfully held on April 7th.The event is sponsored by the Gongshu District Culture, Radio, Tourism and Sports Bureau and the District Party Committee Social Construction Committee. From March 2023, the first “Universiade Cup” Community Games in Gongshu District and a series of embedded sports venues (basketball, tennis, badminton, Tai Chi , Hip-hop, football) finals will start successively on the iconic venues of embedded sports in the whole district! Attracting 71 teams and more than 1,000 athletes from 18 sub-districts, government agencies, enterprises and institutions, etc. to participate.









The successful holding of the first “Universiade Cup” Community Games in Gongshu District and the series of embedded sports venues is not only a feast of national fitness activities, but also creates a strong atmosphere for the holding of the Asian Games. Through this event, Gongshu District has further promoted the development of the national fitness business, strengthened the connection between the community and the citizens, improved the citizens’ fitness awareness and health level, and set off a national fitness craze.

With such strong support and promotion, the fitness environment in Gongshu District will get better and better in the future, and more citizens will take solid steps on the road to fitness. During the event, community residents improved their physical fitness and enhanced communication and interaction between communities through active participation. At the same time, they also offered good wishes for the upcoming Asian Games invisibly.





At the same time, this event also demonstrated the great importance and concern that the Gongshu District Government attaches to national fitness.The three-year action plan for the construction of embedded sports venues formulated by Gongshu District not only demonstrates the government’s determination to exercise for all, but also incorporates public fitness services for all into the community service system, so that fitness activities can be truly integrated into the daily life of community residents.

In the future development, Gongshu District will continue to strengthen the intensive use of land, improve fitness facilities, enrich fitness programs, create a more diversified, convenient and close to the people’s national fitness system, and provide better fitness environment and services for the majority of residents , to create a healthier and more positive community atmosphere.



