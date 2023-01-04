The colors won’t be the same, but the name is the same. Just over two weeks ago Gonzalo Ariel Montiel converted the last penalty of the World Cup final in Qatar from the penalty spot, which became the last precisely because it was scored behind Hugo Lloris preventing France’s comeback in the penalty lottery. At club level, the Argentine wears the Sevilla shirt and the Andalusian club has found an original way to remind everyone of which team Lusail’s hero is.

Black on white

The key to everything is the fan token platform, on which Sevilla have decided to make an official Montiel shirt available to their supporters, autographed by the defender himself. It won’t be that of Argentina, in fact, but many Andalusian fans are already despairing for not having accumulated enough Ssu points over time: the prize can in fact be redeemed in the section fan rewards of the app, where Ssu points are “disposed of” in exchange for exclusive gifts. To access the promotion you need 25 Sevilla fan tokens (which, it should be remembered, are never “used up”), to get your hands on the shirt you also need 175 Ssu points on your digital wallet, the wallet.