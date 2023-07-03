Home » Gooch is the most successful golfer in the LIV series with his third title
Gooch is the most successful golfer in the LIV series with his third title

American golfer Talor Gooch with the trophy for the winner of the tournament in Valderrama. | photo: AP

Gooch added a four million dollar bonus to his earnings so far, and after eight tournaments this season, he already has $13,376,583 (290 million crowns) on his account. Together with April’s triumphs in Adelaide and Singapore, he became the first LIV player with three titles. At the head of the statistics, he became independent from fellow Americans Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson. At the same time, Gooch celebrated his only triumph on the PGA Tour in 2021.

Golf tournament series LIV

Valderrama in Spain ($20 million endowment, par 71)

1. Gooch (USA) 201 (69+65+67), 2. DeChambeau 202 (70+63+69), 3. Koepka (all USA) 204 (71+65+68), 4. Munoz (Col.) 207 (71+68+68), Reed 209 (71+71+67), Kokrak (both USA) 209 (67+74+68) and Puig (Spain) 209 (74+66+69).

