Il the world of work is in crisis time ago. Many, too many young people struggle to find a job. But there are people who find it more difficult than others to find a job and a salary: they are those who come from marginal backgrounds, who have difficult backgrounds, young people with particular and problematic family situations behind them, who have been in reform school or have suffered violence, or even single mothers. For all of them living in situations of marginalization, the chances of them being hired are very slim. To remedy this difficult situation and to meet him was Ugo Bressanello who in 2005 gave up his career in the world of finance and telecommunications, to create, together with his wife Petra and some friends, the Onlus’House of the Moon’.

The objectives

The non-profit foundation was set up to give those living in situations a chance family distress and social degradation. In practice, Ugo Bressanello has thought of creating structures to welcome young victims of difficult situations, boys and girls otherwise excluded from everything, who are in desperate need of help and who deserve a different future. He has opened the doors to a group of people who want a new and better life, single mothers who aim to support themselves and raise their children with dignity.

Ugo Bressanello’s mission

Since then Ugo Bressanello has been strongly committed to providing all these young people with health and legal assistance and psychological support. And what matters most for their autonomy, it sets up paths that can open the doors of the difficult world of work. And so, with this objective, shortly after the opening of the “Inn of the Good and the Bad”, Where these people find shelter from their discomfort and can work.

The Cooperative of Good and Bad is a social enterprise project of the Domus de Luna Onlus Foundation and since its establishment, in this precious place of rebirth, boys and girls have worked side by side with the Locanda, helping each other, and after being trained, they are sent to work, and with this, to the redemption of a difficult past.

Exceptional innkeepers

Here the boys reciprocate the trust they have given them by demonstrating all their value and their qualities, which have been recognized and awarded many awards. The ‘innkeepers’ – who work at the restaurant, at the Buoni e Cattivi club within the Monte Urpinu Tennis Club and at the Bed & Breakfast housed in a 1960s villa – have collected over the years a whole series of important awards from the others, from the Michelin Guide, Slow Food, Gambero Rosso, Touring Club, Italian Academy of Cuisine. Great satisfaction for everyone when the coveted prize for best project by social enterprise in Italy.

The activities

Every day the children make bread and pasta with durum wheat semolina which they take in Settimo San Pietro where they still use the stone mill and wooden sieves. The cuisine they offer is a journey through the flavors with fresh and genuine products that come from the land and sea of ​​Sardinia, using fruit and vegetables from direct farmers, organic cheese, oil from the La Collina community, legumes grown by the ‘Free Association in the land confiscated from the mafias, the rice of San Vero Milis. The secret of the success of the Inn of the Good and the Bad it lies in having combined taste with ethics, in ensuring professional growth for girls and boys whose value no one would have recognized, and in being self-sufficient with work and financial support. For all these reasons it represents an ‘other’ and high economic model, which is based on the values ​​of solidarity and respect for the environment, representing a real ‘bible’ of the sector and also a resource for the whole territory.