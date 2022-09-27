original title: good mood!Westbrook: It doesn’t matter if I’m needed, I want to be more professional

Beijing time on September 27th news, reports from the US media said that today’s new season media day, Lakers star Russell Westbrook was interviewed by reporters.

During the makeup photo shoot, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook interacted happily, and the Big Three talked and laughed. Obviously, the Lakers still have confidence in Westbrook. And this summer, there have been endless rumors about the Zijin team peddling Westbrook.

Talking about the offseason, Westbrook said: “The offseason is good for me, LeBron and Thick Eyebrows. We have had conversations together and discussed how we can be successful together.”

Is the new season needed by the Lakers? “It doesn’t matter if the team wants me to stay,” Westbrook said. “My job is to be more professional, to practice and play like I used to.”

Westbrook, who appeared on the media day today, was in a good mood and was all smiles during the interview. James’ point is that he thinks Westbrook can have a great season.

As for the thick eyebrows, his expectation for Westbrook is, “Hopefully he can play more aggressively, which is the quality of his success in the NBA,” Thick eyebrows said.

Westbrook also has a great relationship with new signing Patrick Beverley. Talking about their relationship, Beverley quipped: “We went boating, there were 200 candles and a Michelin-starred chef, and we traveled by boat to remove any contradictions we might have had before.”

The 33-year-old Westbrook played 78 regular-season games last season, averaging 34.3 minutes per game, with 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals.

