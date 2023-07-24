Good news for Czech football. The opening round of the league had the best attendance in six years

The weekend’s opening round of the Premier League had the best attendance in six years and the second highest this millennium. 60,482 spectators came to the stands for eight matches, which is an average of 7,560 fans per match. According to the specialized statistics website CS Fotbal, the record since the division of the federation is the first round of the 1997/98 season with more than nine thousand supporters per match.

