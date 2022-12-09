Southgate will also have Sterling available, who is about to return to Qatar after being forced to fly to London because a group of criminals had broken into his house while the footballer’s family was present.

The quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar are approaching and perhaps no match is as important as that between France and England. The reigning world champions against the European vice-champions, Kylian Mbappè against Harry Kane and many other stories that intertwine in the match that will pit Les Bleus against the Three Lions. And Gareth Southgate’s team can breathe a sigh of relief: the coach will in fact also have Raheem Sterling at his disposal, who is about to return to Qatar after being forced to fly to London because a group of criminals had broken into his house while the footballer’s family was in the building.

FA statement — The announces it DailyMail, explaining that the Football Association has already begun working on the logistics of Sterling’s return. And the confirmation has also arrived through a press release. “Raheem Sterling will return to England’s training camp at the World Cup in Qatar. The Chelsea striker had temporarily left the team for family reasons, but is now expected to return to the team at Al Wakrah on Friday, before the quarter-final match final against France”. Evidently, the footballer took enough precautions to avoid further unwanted intrusions, considering that from what he had emerged from England he would not return to Qatar until he considered his family safe from further nasty surprises. See also Boll beat Zhou Qihao to send China Men's Table Tennis World Championships first defeat, Zhang Benzhi and upset and eliminated

Hard to play… — Therefore, one more option for Southgate, who however will hardly field the player in the match against France. After all, the team did very well even without him against Senegal and in any case it doesn’t seem like a good idea to throw into the fray, both from the start and possibly during the game, a player who hasn’t trained with his teammates in recent days and who in any case has returned from a situation that is certainly not serene. Either way, Sterling returns, hoping to be of use to the Three Lions again. And only the field will tell if his journey was useless or if he will be able to return to the field starting from the world semifinal …

December 8 – 1.56pm

