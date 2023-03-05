“I certainly did not expect to compete so much. But his back is holding, that’s great news, so we’re with Egil (by coach Gjelland) they agreed that every next race can move me forward,” explained Jislová, who was not let go by a muscle problem at the World Championships in Oberhof.

The lack of training is still evident on the tracks. “But it seemed to me that the body was racing compared to the previous days, every day it felt better and better. I’m not saying that it would be great, but the body gets back into the racing rhythm,” praised 28-year-old Jislová.

She especially enjoys shooting. She managed twelve out of fourteen items in Nové Město na Morava with flying colours. “I enjoyed shooting today too. I was happy when it worked out and I could hand over to Jony in a slightly better position than when I arrived at the shooting range,” she explained.

However, it was still not enough for a breakthrough in the youngest biathlon discipline, the Czechs still do not know how to break into the best in it. “We would like to get to eighth place, but in this race there is an awful lot to do. Even though it looks like it’s just about shooting, you also need to have fast runners, which I wasn’t today and Jony also said he wasn’t feeling a bit,” she described.

After a successful health test, Jislová will leave for the continuation of the World Cup in Östersund on Monday. “I still feel some pain, but I will have to deal with it for the rest of the season. We will 100% cure it when it’s over,” he plans. See also Marte Roeiseland, triple Olympic champion, will play the Worlds as a simple outsider

In Sweden, biathletes also have a 15-kilometer endurance race. “In the state I’m in, it’s going to be quite challenging. But I will fight,” Jislová promised, as she prepared to cheer on Martina Sáblíková in the battle for a medal at the World Championships in Heerenveen. They sometimes exchange congratulations and encouraging messages with the three-time Olympic champion.

“In the summer, I met her at a cycling race in Prague, where she was competing and I was a fan, we had fun for a while. Sometimes we meet and the Czech athletes cheer for each other,” she explained why speed skating has the upper hand over, for example, Formula 1, which is otherwise very popular among Czech biathletes.