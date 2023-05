He didn’t even finish the qualification properly after his fall, yet Václav Milík can look forward to the entire European championship. He got a stable wild card. The continental series has four parts, it will culminate in Pardubice in September. The racing calendar of the currently best Czech flat-track driver is getting fuller this year. And his form is clearly better than in previous years, he is collecting unprecedentedly high points in the prestigious Polish and Swedish leagues.

