The point is good, even if the Dolomiti Bellunesi shines at times and really believes in victory too late. At the Polisportivo the boys coached by Diego Zanin impact 1-1, thus returning to move the table at home after the knockout with Adriese two weeks ago. On 10′ Corbanese scores, Okoli responds immediately afterwards. Then an ugly match, with a penalty that appeared clear claimed by the Dolomites in the 40th minute when first Svidercoschi and then above all Onescu were fouled in the area. In the end of the match, the newcomer Alex Cossalter tries twice, Bucosse first saves and then sees the ball touch the crossbar.

In the standings he is always tenth at an altitude of 29 points: the playoffs are four points away, the playouts six. Sunday away at the home of Cartigliano fifth.

BELLUNE DOLOMITES – VIRTUS BOLZANO 1-1.

BELLUNE DOLOMITES (4-3-1-2): Virvilas; Alcides, Conti, Alari (80′ Vavassori), Macchioni; Onescu, Tuninetti (63′ Thomas Cossalter), De Carli; Artioli (78′ Alex Cossalter); Corbanese, Svidercoschi. Subs: Patitucci, Fernandez, Toniolo, Cucchisi, Faraon, Arcopinto. Coach Diego Zanin.

VIRTUS BOLZANO (4-3-1-2): Bucosse; Zandonatti, Kavcic, Kicai, Sinn; Simic, Kuka (46′ Osorio), Cremonini (78′ Catino); Bounou; Okoli (62′ Mlakar, 89′ Hochkofler), Elis Kaptina (85′ Nicotera). Subs: Pircher, Allegri, Bussi, Zeni. Coach Alfredo Sebastiani.

Referee: Whites from Prato. Assistants: D’Ottavio of Rome 2, Mantella of Livorno.

Rarely: 10′ Corbanese, 14′ Around.

Note: Angles 2-4. Ammonites Kuka, Bounou, Sinn (V). Pick up 2′ pt, 4′ st

RESULTS

CJARLINS – ADRIESE 2 – 1

MESTRE – CAMPODARSEGO 1 – 3

ESTE – CARTIGLIANO 1 – 2

LEVICO – PORTOGRUARO 1 – 0

LUPARENSE – MONTEBELLUNA 1 – 0

CALDIERO – TORVISCOSA 0 – 2

MONTECCHIO – CLODIENSE CS 0 – 1

LEGNAGO – VILLAFRANCA 1 – 0

BELLUNE DOLOMITES – BOLZANO 1 – 1

RANKING

LEGNAGO 39

ADRIESE AND CLODIENSE 35

BOLZANO 34

CARTIGLIANO 33

IT IS 32

CALDIERO AND CAMPODARSEGO 31

DOLOMITES OF BELLUNE AND LUPARENSE 29

MONTECCHIO 28

CJARLINS 27

MASTER 23

LEVICO 22

TORVISCOSA 21

VILLA FRANCE 20

PORTOGRUARO 19

MONTEBELLUNA 18