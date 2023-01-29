Home Sports Good point of the Belluno Dolomites, but with many regrets
Sports

Good point of the Belluno Dolomites, but with many regrets

by admin
Good point of the Belluno Dolomites, but with many regrets

The point is good, even if the Dolomiti Bellunesi shines at times and really believes in victory too late. At the Polisportivo the boys coached by Diego Zanin impact 1-1, thus returning to move the table at home after the knockout with Adriese two weeks ago. On 10′ Corbanese scores, Okoli responds immediately afterwards. Then an ugly match, with a penalty that appeared clear claimed by the Dolomites in the 40th minute when first Svidercoschi and then above all Onescu were fouled in the area. In the end of the match, the newcomer Alex Cossalter tries twice, Bucosse first saves and then sees the ball touch the crossbar.

In the standings he is always tenth at an altitude of 29 points: the playoffs are four points away, the playouts six. Sunday away at the home of Cartigliano fifth.

BELLUNE DOLOMITES – VIRTUS BOLZANO 1-1.

BELLUNE DOLOMITES (4-3-1-2): Virvilas; Alcides, Conti, Alari (80′ Vavassori), Macchioni; Onescu, Tuninetti (63′ Thomas Cossalter), De Carli; Artioli (78′ Alex Cossalter); Corbanese, Svidercoschi. Subs: Patitucci, Fernandez, Toniolo, Cucchisi, Faraon, Arcopinto. Coach Diego Zanin.

VIRTUS BOLZANO (4-3-1-2): Bucosse; Zandonatti, Kavcic, Kicai, Sinn; Simic, Kuka (46′ Osorio), Cremonini (78′ Catino); Bounou; Okoli (62′ Mlakar, 89′ Hochkofler), Elis Kaptina (85′ Nicotera). Subs: Pircher, Allegri, Bussi, Zeni. Coach Alfredo Sebastiani.

Referee: Whites from Prato. Assistants: D’Ottavio of Rome 2, Mantella of Livorno.

Rarely: 10′ Corbanese, 14′ Around.

Note: Angles 2-4. Ammonites Kuka, Bounou, Sinn (V). Pick up 2′ pt, 4′ st

RESULTS

CJARLINS – ADRIESE 2 – 1

MESTRE – CAMPODARSEGO 1 – 3

See also  Liventina record Eleven young people among the pros

ESTE – CARTIGLIANO 1 – 2

LEVICO – PORTOGRUARO 1 – 0

LUPARENSE – MONTEBELLUNA 1 – 0

CALDIERO – TORVISCOSA 0 – 2

MONTECCHIO – CLODIENSE CS 0 – 1

LEGNAGO – VILLAFRANCA 1 – 0

BELLUNE DOLOMITES – BOLZANO 1 – 1

RANKING

LEGNAGO 39

ADRIESE AND CLODIENSE 35

BOLZANO 34

CARTIGLIANO 33

IT IS 32

CALDIERO AND CAMPODARSEGO 31

DOLOMITES OF BELLUNE AND LUPARENSE 29

MONTECCHIO 28

CJARLINS 27

MASTER 23

LEVICO 22

TORVISCOSA 21

VILLA FRANCE 20

PORTOGRUARO 19

MONTEBELLUNA 18

You may also like

Derthona is too strong for this Treviso Basket...

Only in the game for ten minutes, then...

Leao on the bench causes discussion (but the...

One point in Padua is enough to escape:...

Juve-Monza 0-2, goals from Ciurria and Mota

Hu Jinqiu was elected the best player of...

Milan, Furlani in conversation with Maldini and Massara:...

Milan disaster at San Siro, Sassuolo wins 5...

Aurora Ramazzotti in the eighth month of pregnancy:...

Milan-Sassuolo: San Siro whistles, the Curva Sud applauds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy