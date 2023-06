Austria’s men’s 3×3 basketball team started the European Games in Kraków on Wednesday with two wins. In Group B, Switzerland were put in their place by 21:16 before beating the favored Lithuanians 22:18.

The Austrian women lost in Pool B with a 14:17 against Romania, which was followed by a 15:8 win against Greece. On Friday we continue against Germany. The ÖBV men meet Romania.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook