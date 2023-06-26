Goodbye Brozovic, Allegri of Arabia, or rather not. Milan still a joke? But Scamacca…

Brozo melancholy

Marcelo Brozović say hello toInter amidst the displeasure and sadness of the Nerazzurri people, who wave goodbye melancholy Epic-Brozo. The Croatian midfielder has embraced the cause ofAl-Nasrthe nerazzurri will collect 23 million eurosthe player will receive 20 per season.

The painful assignment of Brozovic will push theInter towards David Frattesiwhich only a few days ago seemed very close to Milanthat after Marcus Thuram could run into the second hoax in a few days, by the Inter cousins.

90 million? No thank you

Massimiliano Allegri and theAl Hilal. This could have been the perfect title if Max hadn’t rejected the monstrous offer from the Saudis, who would have offered the Juventus coach 30 million euros per season per three years of contract.

Mind-boggling figures, but in spite of everything Allegri it would appear to remain true to Old lady, remaining in command of the Juventus troop. On one side of the barricade, the Juventus people hoped that the coach from Livorno would accept the rich offer from the Saudis to move on, on the other there are those who still place their trust in the Mister, who despite everything, seems to want to swear eternal love to the Juventus. The arrival of Giuntolithe renewal of Rabiot and the rumors that chase each other arouse the curiosity of market enthusiasts, but at the same time keep Juve fans on their toes, who would like certainties.

Scamacca on loan?

Marcus Thuram according to market experts it was close, but then came theInter who, with the lights off, came out from the rear by grabbing the French center forward, thus concluding an all-round deal, considering that the player was released.

Il Milan will try again for Gianluca Scamaccal’former Sassuolo between injuries and an unmemorable first season in London, he could return to the club A leaguemarrying the project Milan that absolutely needs a striker, like bread. It remains to be seen whether the Hammers they will want to give away Scam on loan, after the investment made a year ago. The player is also interested in the Roma.

