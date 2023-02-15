news-txt”>

The actress Raquel Welch she died at 82 after a short illness. She writes the site Tmz citing sources of the family. Sex symbol of the 1960s and 1970s, after beginning in small parts – in 1964 in the films Madame P … and her girls by Russell Rouse with protagonists Shelley Winters e Robert Taylor, and alongside Elvis Presley in The Singer of the Luna Park at John Rich – Raquel had entered the imagination with arrogance for the role of the buxom Loana in A Million Years Ago by Don Chaffey: The movie poster, released in 1966, featuring Welch in a provocative suede bikini, had become a collector’s item. Other sex symbol roles followed, between Fathom: beautiful, intrepid and a spy (1967) by Leslie H. Martinson next to Anthony Franciosa He is my friend the devil (1967) by Stanley Donenwith protagonists Dudley Moore e Peter Cook. Also in 1966 she, her only female lead, she had entered the science fiction film Amazing journeywhich had decreed its real success.

Over time, Welch had also managed to be appreciated as an actress in more serious roles. She had garnered two Golden Globe nominations, winning one in 1975 for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her role as Constance Bonacieux in The Three Musketeers with Faye Dunaway and Charlton Heston (the second nomination was for the television role in When to Die by Paul Wendkos). “On my first day on set Faye came up to me to tell me she was a big fan of mine: ‘But maybe you don’t know they’re all waiting for us to gouge out each other’s eyes. Let’s make them have fun,'” she later told the ‘New York Post’ in a 2012 interview. In 1995 Empire magazine had named her one of the 100 sexiest stars in the history of cinema, for Playboy she was in third place among the supersexy stars of the twentieth century, but Raquel saw things differently.

“I was happy that I had made it and that I could have had a career, but at the same time I didn’t see myself like that,” she wrote in her memoir ‘Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage’ about the role in A Million Years Ago : “I wasn’t in a position to say, ‘No thanks, I’d rather do Shakespeare“. Welch’s acting career had an Italian chapter with Eduardo De Filippo’s 1966 comedy Spara forte, più forte… I don’t understand! shot between Naples and Cinecitta’ by Joe Levine. “Raquel turned out to be very good, especially in comedy”, Marcello Mastroianni, her co-star had praised her: “And comedy is much more difficult than drama”. In the same year, ‘Le Fate’, in the episode directed by Mauro Bolognini The other three protagonists of the shorts were Capucine, Claudia Cardinale and Monica Vitti.