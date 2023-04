With the elimination of Vsetín in the Wallachian derby in the final of the first hockey league, defender Ondřej Němec said goodbye to his rich career. The 38-year-old world champion from 2010 and owner of bronze medals from two other championships in 2011 and 2012 announced his retirement from the scene and confirmed the end of his career after a 2:3 overtime defeat on the ice of Zlín in the sixth game of the series.

