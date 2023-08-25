Goodbye to Bray Wyatt, the wrestling star has died at the age of 36.

Also known as “The Fiend”, in his WWE career he won the Universal Championship twice and the WWE Championship once. His last performance was at the 2023 Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt (Foto dal Web)

The wrestling world is in mourning. American champion Bray Wyatt died of a heart attack at the age of 36. His last televised performance was at Royal Rumble of 2023. He had been absent from the scene for some months because, after contracting Covid, he had heart problems.

The carreer

His real name was Windham Lawrence Rotunda. In his WWE career he won theUniversal Championship and one-time WWE Championship and 2-time “Best Gimmick” accolade (2013 and 2019) from Wrestling Observer Newsletter. His came from a family of professional wrestlers and he had followed in the footsteps of his grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, father Mike Rotunda, and two uncles, Barry and Kendall Windham.

The news on social media

The news of the death was given by the Ceo della WWE Paul Michael Levesque (Triple H) who via social wrote: “I just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda (father of Bray) who informed us of the tragic news that our life member of the WWE family Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – died suddenly. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

