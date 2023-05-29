goodbye to Di Maria and beyond

Angel DiMaria yesterday he came out of the Stadium covered in boos in the match against Milan. The farewell of the Argentine is sure to Juventus. The former PSG will leave Turin after a season with too many shadows and few lights. However, his farewell will not be the only one. The fate of several Juventus players hangs in the balance and the various loans that risk not being redeemed should not be forgotten.

Di Maria away from Juventus: 100%

Of Maria will leave the Juventus at the natural expiry of the contract. The relationship between Fideo and the fans never fully took off and the last few matches have sharpened the gap even more. If until a month ago it seemed that the Argentine could renew his contract, now the situation is such that a new marriage is unthinkable. Di Maria therefore, you will leave Turin after only one almost anonymous season.

Rabiot away from Juventus: 100%

Also Adrien Rabiot is destined to leave the Juventus. The Frenchman has already been in contact with Manchester United for some time, but he could also return to PSG. In any case, he will not renew his contract with Juventus. The missed Champions League weighs on the farewell, but also an overly onerous contract. The Frenchman had a great season this year, but in the previous three years he had always been among the worst. Now he will start another adventure away from Turin.

Allegri away from Juventus: 80%

The more time passes, the more the position of Allegri becomes critical. The last match with Milan was the demonstration that the coach is no longer in control of the team. Players no longer respond to his orders. Second Sportmediaset, the technician’s farewell seems certain. After all, Allegri’s own words after the match against Milan (“When I came back I knew it was difficult to win, I’m not that stupid. If I wanted to win I would have gone elsewhere”) have in fact delegitimized two years of corporate action, without a minimum of mea culpa. At this point the ball passes to Elkann, but Allegri seems to have exonerated himself with these words.

Vlahovic away from Juventus: 70%

Dusan Vlahovic he will most likely leave there Juventus. The situation of the Serbian is particular, as he was to be the man on whom to found the new Juventus cycle. However, he too was shredded by what happened in the last season. At this point, without the Champions League, his farewell is almost certain. Among the pretenders of the French there is the PSG, grappling with yet another revolution. With 80 million, the former Fiorentina player will say goodbye to Juventus after a year and a half.

Church away from Juventus: 50%

Frederick Church will he stay at Juventus? The former Fiorentina player was supposed to be a staple of the team, but the club’s economic situation and this year’s performance cast doubts on his future. The impression is that with an adequate offer, Juve can do away with him. Chiesa has long been popular in the Premier League (Arsenal, United and Chelsea), but also in Bayern Munich. With an offer of 60 million he could leave.

David Luciani