The ski world cries Elena Fanchini, who died at the age of 37 after a long battle against cancer.

Born in Lovere, in the province of Bergamo, on April 30, 1985Elena was the sister of Nadia and Sabrina, themselves top-level alpine skiers.

In her career Elena won two medals at the 2005 World Junior Championships in Bardonecchia, a silver in downhill and a bronze in super-G.

One of the best memories remains the silver medal at the World Championships, also in 2005which took place in Bormio and Santa Caterina Valfurva In the World Cup he boasts two successes – both downhill – on 2 December 2005 in Lake Louise and on 16 January 2015 in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

In 2017 she was diagnosed with cancer and is forced to give up on the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games. On 20 January, after the success in Cortina, Sofia Goggia had dedicated the victory to her. (LaPresse)