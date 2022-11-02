Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton has already made the first move for January. The seagulls have announced the purchase of Facundo Buonanotte, 17-year-old Argentine attacking midfielder of Rosario Central who will land in the Premier League in the next transfer window. The promising youngster, who was also interested in Inter, cost 11.6 million euros plus bonuses and 20% of the future resale to the Argentines, who have completed one of the most important sales in its history.

Brighton had long ago set their sights on Buonanotte, a young player in the Argentine Under 20 team despite turning 18 only on 23 December. “Facundo is a player we have been following for some time,” said David Weir, Brighton’s technical director. We are happy to have reached an agreement with the Rosario and we can’t wait to welcome him to the team in January ”. Growing up in Rosario, where he arrived in 2015, Buonanotte made his first team debut in February and scored his first goal in July, after making his Under-20 debut in Argentina. He has since become a regular on the team, and has played 24 games this season scoring 4 goals and serving 3 assists. It was enough to convince Brighton to invest heavily in him: from January, De Zerbi will have the opportunity to see him closely and understand if his talent and his creativity can immediately be useful to his Brighton.