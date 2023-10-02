Google launches Fitbit Charge 6 with new health features

Fitbit has just unveiled its new high-end connected bracelet, the Fitbit Charge 6, which combines comprehensive sports and health functions with new built-in Google applications.

Despite the acquisition by Google, Fitbit has maintained its identity as a leader in fitness and health tracking. The Fitbit Charge 6, successor to the acclaimed Charge 5 launched in 2021, stands out as one of the few activity trackers to offer superior features generally reserved for smartwatches. This bracelet is bound to make fitness and technology lovers happy.

The Fitbit Charge 6 offers a wide range of advanced features, including GPS monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, heart rate tracking, skin temperature detection, ambient light and much more. With over twenty pre-set workout types and the ability to monitor your heart rate while using sports equipment such as exercise bikes and treadmills, this bracelet is an ideal ally for those who practice sports.

An innovative aspect of the Fitbit Charge 6 is the integration of Google applications and services. This synergy opens up new possibilities, such as contactless payment via Google Wallet, real-time detailed navigation with Google Maps, and playback control when using YouTube Music for music streaming.

In terms of battery life, Fitbit promises 7 days of battery life for the Charge 6, ensuring an uninterrupted experience. The watch also features an always-on display for optimal convenience.

The Fitbit Charge 6 will be available starting October 12, following a pre-order period starting this Thursday. In Italy, the launch price will be 159.95 euros, a more accessible figure than the Fitbit Charge 5 at the time of its debut on the market. Additionally, each wristband purchase will include a six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium service.

Fitbit Charge 6 Technical Sheet:

Optical heart rate monitoring Built-in GPS + GLONASS Red and infrared sensors for monitoring oxygen saturation (SpO2) Built-in temperature sensor Ambient light sensor 3-axis accelerometer Multi-purpose electrical sensors compatible with ECG app and EDA Scan app Battery with up to 7 days battery life Charging time (0 to 100%): 2 hours Connectivity: Bluetooth, Near Field Communication (NFC) Water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM) Operating temperature: -10°C to 45°C Altitude maximum operational: 8 km Materials: Case in aluminium, glass and resin; silicone band with aluminum buckle Compatibility with Google accounts and smartphones compatible with the Fitbit app Band size: Small (130 mm – 170 mm) and Large (170 mm – 211 mm) Screen size: 3.87 cm long x 1.86cm wide x 1.17cm high.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a powerhouse of technology that will meet the needs of fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious people.

