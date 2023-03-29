Status: 03/28/2023 10:21 p.m

The handball players from Frisch Auf Göppingen also won the second leg against Valur Reykjavik after the clear victory in the round of 16 first leg.

thanks to the 36:29 success in the first leg Göppingen took a comfortable seven-goal lead into the round of 16 second leg against Valur Reykjavik. However, the Icelandic record champions quickly made it clear that despite the huge burden from the first leg, they believed in progressing and made a powerful start.

After a balanced initial phase: Göppingen with a half-time lead

A balanced game developed in the Göppingen EWS Arena, in which neither team was able to break away decisively. While the guests from Iceland were always successful with throws from the back, the game over the circle worked particularly well for Frisch Auf. Blaz Blagotinsek scored his third goal at 5:5.

In the final phase of the first half, Sebastian Heymann, who celebrated his comeback after a long injury break in the draw in Minden on Saturday, was also involved. And promptly the giant from the back scored to make it 14:12. Markus Baur’s team then extended their lead to three goals by half-time: Kresimir Kozina scored 18:15 after a strong pass to the circle.

Frisch Auf makes the quarter-finals perfect

After the break, the Icelanders stayed within striking distance and reduced the four-goal deficit to 19:21. Especially from the backcourt, Valur continued to hit the mark. Nevertheless, the Bundesliga-14. controlled the game and ran the ball well in attack. The hosts kept finding the gap and scoring.

Due to too many technical errors and a lack of concentration in the game structure, Göppingen did not manage to break away further in the middle of the second half. In the 48th minute, keeper Daniel Rebmann initially held on to the three-goal lead (28:25) with a strong save. In the end, the Swabians made it into the quarter-finals with an unchallenged 33:31 win. Göppingen then meets the Croatian team from RK Nexe Nasice on April 11th and 18th.