Goran Dragic sees the finish line of a great playing career close, and in the last few hours he has revealed where he would like to play for the last time before retiring: the Miami Heat. “I live here, my children are here. I wouldn’t want to finish my career anywhere other than Miami. This is my home, I spent seven unforgettable years. I love everyone, from players to people in management. Coach O (De la Grana), Spo (Spoelstra) and Quinny (Quinn) gave me everything,” Dragic said.