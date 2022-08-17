Home Sports Gorjanacz is the shot of Vicenza Udine focuses on the young Tumeo
Sports

Gorjanacz is the shot of Vicenza Udine focuses on the young Tumeo

by admin

Treviso confirms Volpato, in his third season with the Venetian club. After Valentina Penna the Friulians also engage the former Ragusa guard in A1

The Serie A2 Northern League teams are completing their rosters. IS Michela Volpato the last piece of Podolife Treviso for the 2022/2023 season. A confirmation that effectively closes the orange market and defines the squad available to coaches Francesco Iurlaro. For Volpato it will be the third season in the Treviso jersey, in a crescendo of emotions that led her to be the first protagonist in Serie B and last year in Serie A2. Flexible winger capable of covering multiple roles, he has already played 48 matches in the orange jersey, previously wearing the shirts of Marano Vicentino, Sarcedo and Us Arcobaleno.

Agnes Gorjanacz, Hungarian born in 1994, 183 cm wing, is the new foreigner of Vicenza. You started last season with the Hungarian team of Cegledi (in which you played for three seasons). She averaged 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24 games. He played the second part of the season in Belgium with Spirou Ladies Charleroi (10.2ppg, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists) and also played in Eurocup, averaging 5.8ppg, with 2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. In her palmares she boasts the presence with Hungary silver medal at the European under 20 in Sofia in 2014. She has also played professionally for other Hungarians such as ZTE Noi labda Klub, Miskolc, PINKK-Pecsi and NKA Universitas PEAC Pecs. The Women Apu Libertas Basket School Delser Udine still chooses the path of the very young talents to be valued and, after the engagement of Valentina Pennaannounces the arrival of Ludovica Tumeo, already in the national youth team, Sicilian guard born in 2005, coming from Ragusa in A1. –

