Home Sports Gosens and Karsdorp: Inter and Roma do not intend to lend or sell them
Sports

Gosens and Karsdorp: Inter and Roma do not intend to lend or sell them

by admin
Gosens and Karsdorp: Inter and Roma do not intend to lend or sell them

The two wingers will only be sold in the presence of important offers: the Dutchman has broken up with Mourinho, but no discounts. The German would like to play more but for Marotta and Ausilio it is difficult to find an equally reliable replacement

The January market is called the most difficult of all sessions for some very simple reason. Whoever has a good ranking and a complete staff stays with the cards they have and has no interest in changing anything. Those who have problems, perhaps people who are dissatisfied and at odds with the club, are usually taken by the throat. And there you have to resist, without giving gifts, so as not to squander a patrimony. Robin Gosens and Rick Karsdorp are stories that somehow resemble each other due to the mutual desire of Inter and Roma to avoid discounts.

See also  Rome: Wijnaldum, breaking of the Tibia. Injury and recovery times

You may also like

Rome, Wijnaldum runs towards recovery: Mourinho hopes to...

Wenger votes for the Winter World Cup: “It...

The knockout round will welcome the “Shandong Derby”,...

Tortu: “I’ll tell you mine about Chiesa, Vlahovic...

Weightlifting World Championships | Li Fabin broke the...

Antonio Panzeri under investigation in Brussels: suspected corruption...

Leclerc: “World champion in F1 with Ferrari in...

World Cup, brawl in Holland-Argentina. Paredes punished… with...

Holland-Argentina 5-6 after penalties: Lautaro Martinez decides

World Club Volleyball, Trento overwhelms Minas and awaits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy