The January market is called the most difficult of all sessions for some very simple reason. Whoever has a good ranking and a complete staff stays with the cards they have and has no interest in changing anything. Those who have problems, perhaps people who are dissatisfied and at odds with the club, are usually taken by the throat. And there you have to resist, without giving gifts, so as not to squander a patrimony. Robin Gosens and Rick Karsdorp are stories that somehow resemble each other due to the mutual desire of Inter and Roma to avoid discounts.