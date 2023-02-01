Home Sports Gosens: “I lack the rhythm of the match, I repaid the coach. I will put pressure on Dimarco”
After the match won in the Coppa Italia, one of Inter’s protagonists spoke to the microphones of Sportmediaset

Inter conquered the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia by beating Atalanta 1-0. Darmian took care of directing the match with Atalanta. In the post match to the microphones of Sportmediaset, one of the protagonists of Inter Robin Gosens spoke:

“We wanted to go to the semifinals at all costs because we proved how good it is to win the Coppa Italia. Atalanta were in a good moment but we had a good match and deservedly won. I lack game pace, I haven’t played for a long time Entering makes me happy, to get back to 100% you need match pace. I’m happy that coach m9 has trusted me, I think I’ve been able to repay him. I have to accept that Dimarco is doing very well, my goal is to put pressure on him at every training and make the coach’s choices difficult. We are in three competitions, I want to help the team and now I am who I want to be and I can be a help for the team. I want to be ready when it is called into question.”

January 31, 2023

