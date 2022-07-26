Home Sports Gosens, imminent return to the group: Inter, here’s the point about ailments
The German has still worked apart but is now ready to return to training with his teammates

Day by day we are approaching the start of the new season. Or to the next friendly, keeping an eye more on the near future: after the defeat in the test against Lens, Inter will have another Frenchman – Lyon – on Saturday night. And Simone Inzaghi, unless he gets ailments between now and the game, will have everyone at his disposal. Even Robin Gosens: the German is the only player who trained separately on Tuesday, the first day of training after the two rest days.

The situation

The Nerazzurri are back to work with a session after lunch, while a double training session is scheduled for Wednesday. Gosens could be in the group immediately, at the latest by Thursday: the former Atalanta, struggling with a thigh problem, worked at a good pace and gave positive answers. At Inter there is therefore no concern about the conditions of the left-handed winger. Just as the problems of Gagliardini and Skriniar seem to have been overcome, blocked several weeks ago by foot and flexor problems respectively (remedied with Slovakia). Against Lyon, therefore, Inzaghi could have the whole squad at his disposal with the possibility of giving minutes to everyone, or almost.

July 26 – 21:40

© breaking latest news

