Home Sports Gosens, injury and Inter: it must be his year
At the moment the German is recovering from fatigue, but the many unknowns on Inzaghi’s flanks will lead him to be a balance needle for the Nerazzurri: a lot of space and a lot of pressure for Robin

The match with Ivan Perisic faded when the Croatian chose Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur, Robin Gosens at Inter discarded a burning legacy: in the gift package he found so much more space and a lot of responsibility. Away from a starting shirt since the injury with Atalanta at the beginning of last season, the German must put all the physical unknowns behind him to regain the label of “world top of the left wing”.

