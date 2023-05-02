Gosens injury, injuries averted: recover for the return match with Milan?

Sigh of relief for Robin Gosens. Following the shoulder injury sustained after the goal against Lazio, the Inter full-back underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday which prevented injury. Therefore, the effectiveness of the therapeutic path undertaken has been confirmed: Gosens will have his shoulder immobilized for a week, then the Inter medical staff will carry out new evaluations to understand if the conditions exist to have him available for the semi-final second leg in the Champions League against Milanscheduled for Tuesday 16 May.