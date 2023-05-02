Gosens injury, injuries averted: recover for the return match with Milan?

Sigh of relief for Robin Gosens. Following the shoulder injury sustained after the goal against Lazio, the Inter full-back underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday which prevented injury. Therefore, the effectiveness of the therapeutic path undertaken has been confirmed: Gosens will have his shoulder immobilized for a week, then the Inter medical staff will carry out new evaluations to understand if the conditions exist to have him available for the semi-final second leg in the Champions League against Milanscheduled for Tuesday 16 May.
Games without Gosens
Time will give answers on full recovery, meanwhile Gosens will miss the next four games. Inzaghi will have to do without him in the league matches against Verona, Rome and Sassuolo, but above all in the semi-final first leg in the Champions League with the Milan. The German boasts 42 seasonal appearances for a total of 1,563 minutes on the pitch.