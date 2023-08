According to the media, German football representative Robin Gosens is leaving Inter Milan for Union Berlin and will play in the Bundesliga for the first time in his career. He will also help his new team in the Champions League, where Union qualified for the first time. The Berlin club will pay 13 million euros (313 million crowns) for Gosense, the SID agency wrote. Inter can get another two million euros in bonuses.

